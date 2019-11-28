Silvergate Fallbrook takes on '30 Days of Thanks' challenge

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living retirement community, celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday with fanfare every year, and this year is no exception.

The community launched a “30 Days of Thanks” Challenge at the beginning of November before the onset of the community’s holiday parties, gatherings and outings began.

Silvergate Fallbrook executive director Patty Martinez invited residents and their family members, as well as guests visiting the community, to turn their memories of loved ones past and present and their recollections of joyful moments and heartfelt grati...