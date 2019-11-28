St. Peter's suspends employee shown in social media post

A post made on social media Saturday, Nov. 23, alleged that a staff member of a local church had engaged in inappropriate conversations with what was portrayed to be a 14-year-old boy and later went to meet the boy but was instead met by a regional vigilante group that works in anonymity to catch sexual predators and expose them on the internet.

Late Saturday afternoon, Kristine Almada, a pastoral associate with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish in Fallbrook, announced in a statement that the church has suspended youth ministry coordinator Toney Renteria, a Fallbrook resident, as inves...