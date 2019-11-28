Want to be Santa's Helper? It's Toys for Tots Time at County Airports

What would be cooler: getting to be Santa's helper, or putting a holiday smile on the face of a less fortunate child here in San Diego County?

The County can help you do both! Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the annual Toys for Tots donation boxes at one of four County of San Diego airports: McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, or Ramona Airport in Ramona.

Or if you'd prefer, you can donate your toy in person to uniformed Marines at one of two special events: Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ramona Airport and Saturday, Dec. 14...