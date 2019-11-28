YouNite: A step toward awareness and action

Sarah Engebretson, left, and Emily Engebretson are the inspiration behind an upcoming event for junior high and high school children with disabilities. "It's a YouNite Christmas" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Banning Cantarini

Special to Village News

Culture is a funny thing. As it progresses through the motions of change and growth the new ideals and trends that sprout up can leave its inhabitants with two options: adapt or be left behind. And the reality is nobody wants to be left behind. They want to be integrated, trendy or "woke."

What if you didn't have the option to stay relevant? What if you were born into a world that would never be accessible to you? It might be difficult to comprehend living in a place where everything around you isn't built for you, but this reality is how many peo...