Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gaspar responds to county filing amicus brief regarding sanctuary cities law

 
Last updated 12/1/2019 at 12:17am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 20 to file an amicus brief regarding the state’s Sanctuary Cities Law that will be heard by the United States Supreme Court.

After the board’s vote Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said, “When our Board joined this lawsuit in 2018, we knew this would likely end up in the U.S. Supreme Court. In the 688 days since the implementation of the so-called sanctuary state law, 1173 individuals have been released from jail, back into our community, without any communication between our Sheriff’s Department and federal immigration authorities.

To be clear, these are people who have committed a crime and are in jail, not innocent people in the community,” she said. “In the post 9-11 world where communication among law enforcement agencies has been so key to protecting our citizens, we cannot allow political posturing to erode public safety.”

Submitted by the office of San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

 
