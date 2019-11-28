Highway interchange needs better signage

While driving east on SR-76 at the I-15 interchange Nov. 19, I witnessed what could have been a repeat of an accident that occurred recently, which caused the death of a motorcycle rider.

With a line of vehicles making a proper right turn onto the cloverleaf to proceed northbound onto the I-15 on-ramp, I was headed eastbound and witnessed what appeared to be a confused eastbound driver making a left turn to the onramp meant for westbound entry to I-15 north. Fortunately, no accident occurred.

Perhaps a citizen campaign is needed to encourage CalTrans to provide better signage, so another unfortunate traffic accident/fatality does not occur.

Johan Pettersen