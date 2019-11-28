Where has the year gone? It seems like I was just being sworn into office and now it’s the holiday season.

This is always a great time to reflect on the past year and a time to start looking ahead.

I am grateful this Thanksgiving to have all of my children under our roof, even if it’s just for the day. It is one of the only times of the year we all get together, so we have a lot of catching up to do. We will talk about new jobs and maybe the football game on TV, but one thing we won’t mention is politics. While national politics is at a boiling point and both sides seem to want to sink this country, I’m grateful that won’t be the discussion at our dinner table.

I am grateful for all those that still have to work on Thanksgiving including our law enforcement, firefighters, servicemen and women and everyone else protecting our city, state and nation.

I am grateful for our beautiful District 5 communities from the coast of Carlsbad to all the way out to the desert of Borrego Springs.

I am grateful for our wonderful constituents who have helped me immensely in my first year as Supervisor.

And most importantly I am grateful to live in the greatest Country in the world. On behalf of my entire District 5 team, I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving.