Village News

By City News Service 

3 crashes claim lives in San Diego County

 
Last updated 12/3/2019 at 12:08pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Traffic accidents cost three people their lives in the San Diego area over the long Thanksgiving weekend, one more than during the comparable period in 2018, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The road fatalities occurred over a 102-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state agency. One of those deaths occurred on Thursday near Fallbrook when a sedan rear-ended an ambulance parked on Interstate 15 for another crash.

During the same time span, CHP officers made 66 local DUI arrests -- also an increase of one from last year.

Statewide, 42 p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
