Fairbanks Ranch County Club settles sex harassment lawsuit for $125,000

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit for $125,000, stemming from allegations that a restaurant manager at the club sexually harassed several young female servers, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed by the EEOC alleged the unnamed manager "routinely abused his position by requiring female servers to acquiesce in his sexual advances for job benefits," leading some of the servers to resign, according to the EEOC.

The manager's behavior encouraged other male employees to e...