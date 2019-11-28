Humane Society CEO calls for new federal regulations after Del Mar racehorse death

DEL MAR (CNS) - The CEO of the Humane Society of the United States on Sunday called for federal legislation to address current horse-racing regulations after a 3-year-old gelding was euthanized over the weekend after suffering an injury while training at the Del Mar racetrack.

Koa, trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, was training on the main track Saturday morning when the incident occurred, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club spokesman Mac McBride confirmed to City News Service.

A complete necropsy will be performed, as is done with all horse deaths in the state, he said.

Kitty Block, CEO and president o...