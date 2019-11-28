Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Man shot inside Oceanside home after opening door to apparent stranger

 
Last updated 12/2/2019 at 1:17pm



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 43-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back after he opened the front door of his Oceanside home to a man asking for someone, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 4500 block of Vineyard Way, south of Oceanside Golf Course in the North Valley neighborhood, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Bussey said.

The victim told officers that the gunman, described as a heavyset man in his 20s we...



