Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Marine arrested for alleged human smuggling

 
Last updated 12/3/2019 at 7:05pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Marine was behind bars for allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants into the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, military officials reported Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested by federal officers about 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to USMC officials.

The Marine was being held in civilian custody, though it was not immediately clear whether the case might ultimately be transferred to the

military justice system.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were investigating the alleged crime, Marine Corps public

af...



