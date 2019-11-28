Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Associated Press 

Poway urges residents to boil water after storm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2019 at 11:10am



POWAY (AP) — A Southern California city is advising people to boil their water after residents reported discolored water coming from the taps.

San Diego outlet NBC 7 reports that the city of Poway began handing out cases of water on Sunday to residents who present identification.

The city of about 50,000 people issued a boil water advisory on Friday out of concern the drinking water supply was affected by recent storms.

The advisory means residents should only use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking.

Poway spokeswoman Jessica Parks says the city will provide bottled water all day until it runs out.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/02/2019 07:55