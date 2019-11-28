SeaWorld roller coaster breakdown leaves riders temporarily stranded

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A breakdown on the Tidal Twister roller coaster left more than 30 people temporarily stranded at SeaWorld, authorities said.

The ride shut down around 4:46 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and helped the stranded riders to safety, fire officials said.

The department sent three engines, two trucks and medics to the scene.

"Guest safety is our top priority," SeaWorld spokesman David Koontz told FOX5. SeaWorld's Tidal Twister roller coaster experienced an issue that required the ride to be shut down. With the assistance of...