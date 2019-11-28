Smith named Patriot League volleyball player of the year Lamb, Leung also on first team

Bonsall High School volleyball players are honored with all-league first team placement, including from left, Danika Leung, player of the year Ashlin Smith and Najia Lamb.

The Patriot League girls' volleyball coaches named Bonsall High School senior Ashlin Smith as the league's player of the year, and two other Legionnaires were also placed on the all-league first team.

Smith was joined on the first team by senior Najia Lamb and sophomore Dani Leung.

"I'm proud of them. They worked hard," Bonsall coach Justin Hargrove said. "They really helped set the tone during our games."

Smith was a middle blocker, and she also played the middle back position rather than having a defensive specialist substitute for her.

"She lays it on the court," Hargrove said.

"It's...