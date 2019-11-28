Vikings sweep championships at Vallecitos Soccer Tournament

Vallecitos Elementary School hosted the Vallecitos Soccer Tournament which brought athletes from seven small elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County to compete Nov. 14, and the Vikings won both the boys' championship and the girls' championship.

"It went great. We won first place for both boys and girls, so it's two straight that we've won first place in both the boys and girls competition," Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck said.

The seven schools participate in sports tournaments with each school hosting a different sport each month. The 2019-2020 tourna...