Warriors reach second round of CIF team tennis tournament

Fallbrook High School's girls tennis team advanced to the second round of the CIF Division III team tournament.

The Warriors opened team postseason play Oct. 29 at Montgomery and defeated the Aztecs to advance to the quarterfinals. Otay Ranch eliminated Fallbrook as part of the Mustangs' path to the Division III championship match.

"I'm always happy to win a match," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

Most CIF team sports utilize power rankings which involve win-loss records and strength of schedule to determine playoff selection and seeding. Tennis had used power rankings before this year b...