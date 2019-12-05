Donation benefits senior meals program

Cathy Rysewyk, a local resident, holds two stepping stones/bricks she paid for to be installed in the patio area at the Fallbrook Senior Center.

FALLBROOK – Local resident Cathy Rysewyk recently donated the two stepping stone/bricks to the Fallbrook Senior Center patio. By purchasing the SS/B at the senior center she experiences a triple benefit. She embraces her loved ones, benefits the senior center meal programs as well as receiving a tax benefit.

The SS/B will be placed by the senior center's front entrance along with many other SS/B. All are invited to come visit the senior center, see the SS/B area and enjoy the many opportunities available there.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Center.