Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook High School student named a Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 1:27am



FALLBROOK – Chiara Curnow, a senior at Fallbrook High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation selected 1,928 high school seniors as semifinalists from a pool of 93,075 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

Curnow moves to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $2...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:20