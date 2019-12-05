Fallbrook High School student named a Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist

FALLBROOK – Chiara Curnow, a senior at Fallbrook High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation selected 1,928 high school seniors as semifinalists from a pool of 93,075 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

Curnow moves to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $2...