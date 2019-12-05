Fallbrook Women's Connection to enjoy festive Christmas Spirit

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection is having a festive Christmas Spirit celebration Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. until noon, that will include brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the Beverly Mansion.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy hearing from singer Sandra Kopitzke, the associate producer and resident music director for Star Theatre Company in Oceanside. She will share some of her favorite holiday songs. Kopitzke resides in Fallbrook with her husband.

Returning by popular demand, Farah's Collection will showcase fashionable handbags, wallets, jewelry and more for Christmas shopping.

Guest speaker Judee Stapp will recall the joys of Christmas past and highlight ways to survive Christmas present in, "The Lights of Christmas – The Gift that Keeps on Giving."

Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition Estate and Garden, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.