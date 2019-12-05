GANAS shows its appreciation

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 was honored with a banner on Nov. 20, by members of GANAS, a youth mentoring program under the direction of the Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee.

Accepting the banner were veterans Elia Exile, Jerry Wagner, Chris Ingraham (with Mattis), and Brian Deutsch. GANAS (Guide, Advise, Nurture, and Support) has been meeting weekly at the VFW site on Old Stage Road for the past several years, and the banner was presented in appreciation for the support and help of the local veterans and the use of their facility.

Patricia Strika, an early board member of the FCCPC, was the generous donor of the banner. After the presentation, the mentees were treated to a demonstration of the skills and talents of Mattis, veteran Chris Ingraham’s service dog.

Mentors are currently needed for a second meeting site. For contact information, call Alice LaBonte-Hsu at (510) 932-7864. Mentors attend a training session and a stipend is available or they may volunteer their time.

Submitted by GANAS.