New apprenticeship program will benefit Camp Pendleton Marines

SAN MARCOS – As soon as next fall, Marines at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will be able to articulate their classroom time in U.S. Marine Corps Sergeants School into Palomar College credit, thanks to a $499,643 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative. The new program, known as the Military Leadership Apprenticeship will also secure for each Marine who enrolls 2,000 on-the-job training hours for their time in Sergeants School.

According to Jack Kahn, Palomar’s assistant superintendent and vice president for instruction, the grant includes support for college staffin...