By Jose A. Alvarez 

San Diego County gets $1.7 million to house people with disabilities

 
Last updated 12/6/2019 at 3:03am

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency was awarded more than $1.7 million in federal funds to house people with disabilities. With these federal funds, the county will issue 138 housing vouchers to non-elderly people – ages 18 to 62 – with disabilities.

The $1,753,026 comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded more than $130 million to 325 housing authorities across the nation. The county was one of 25 California counties and cities, including Oceanside, to receive this type of federal housing grants.

"This is great news for our region," David Estrella, director of HHSA's Housing and Community Development Services, said. "The...



