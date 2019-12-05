San Diego County gets $1.7 million to house people with disabilities
Last updated 12/6/2019 at 3:03am
San Diego County Communications Office
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency was awarded more than $1.7 million in federal funds to house people with disabilities.
The $1,753,026 comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded more than $130 million to 325 housing authorities across the nation. The county was one of 25 California counties and cities, including Oceanside, to receive this type of federal housing grants.
"This is great news for our region," David Estrella, director of HHSA's Housing and Community Development Services, said. "The...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)