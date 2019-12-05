Silvergate offers seminar on affording senior living

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook will host long-time financial advisor Monique Neal, from Edward Jones, for a discussion on “Affording Senior Living,” Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. The seminar will cover how to afford premium senior living, the cost of waiting too long to move and why planning now brings peace of mind.

This event is open to the public and includes a complimentary, chef-crafted lunch. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Helen Gray at (760) 728-8880 or by email at hgray@americarehr.com.

Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Dr.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.