Supervisors support reduced speed limits on Olive Hill Road, Reche Road

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors provided support to reduce the speed limit on portions of Olive Hill Road and Reche Road.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Nov. 20, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance amendments to reduce the speed limit on Olive Hill Road between White Horse Lane and Morro Hills Road from 50 mph to 45 mph, to reduce the speed limit on Reche Road between Stage Coach Lane and Live Oak Park Road from 45 mph to 40 mph and to increase the speed limit on Reche Road between Gird Road and Via Vista from 40 mph to 45 mph. The second reading and adopti...