T. Jefferson Parker to speak at Rotary meeting

FALLBROOK – Author T. Jefferson Parker will be the featured speaker at the Fallbrook Rotary Club luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Parker is a three-time Edgar Award winner and New York Times estseller. He is a product of Southern California, now residing in Fallbrook, who has written over 24 books and received numerous awards for his writing.

A New York Times writer describes Parker as a “powerhouse writer.” Several of his books have found their way to the big screen.

The public is invited to the Rotary buffet luncheon, which is held at The Grand Tradition from noon until 1:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to pay $23 for an outstanding lunch. In addition to hearing Parker, the public will have an opportunity to meet Rotarians who are dedicated to serving the Fallbrook Community.

For additional information, call Tom Deans (760) 390-2239.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Rotary Club.