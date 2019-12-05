Vernon Robert Kahle was born Dec. 28, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died Dec. 1, 2019, at Silvergate Retirement Residence in Fallbrook, California.

Vernon was an Ensign in the Navy and attended Harvard University for two years as part of his Navy training.

He married Addie Ring in 1948 as a civilian and entered Pepperdine University in 1951. He graduated in 1952 and taught elementary school for several years before attending California State University, Los Angeles where he received his master's degree in 1959.

He majored in elementary education with minors in math and science. He retired...