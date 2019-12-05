Young essayists named winners of VFW Post's contests
By expressing their love and admiration for the country in which they live, the winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Charles E. Swisher Post No. 1924 Voice of Democracy Essay and Patriots Pen Essay Contests were awarded scholarships at an awards dinner Nov. 21.
Sean O. Daly, Jr. won the high school contest, the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest, and Margaret M. Nasry won the middle school contest, called the Patriots Pen Essay Contest.
Daly took home a $500 scholarship check and second and third place finishers, Chiara Curnow and Ely Lindberg, took home $300 and $100...
