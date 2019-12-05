Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Young essayists named winners of VFW Post's contests

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 1:43am

The top three finishers in the Patriots Pen Essay Contest stand with Auxiliary President Deb Bottomly, left, and Chris Ingraham, Commander of VFW Post 1924, right, at an awards ceremony Nov. 21. Pictured are winner Margaret M. Nasry, Haegan McGarry and Nicholas Rocco Barillas.

By expressing their love and admiration for the country in which they live, the winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Charles E. Swisher Post No. 1924 Voice of Democracy Essay and Patriots Pen Essay Contests were awarded scholarships at an awards dinner Nov. 21.

Sean O. Daly, Jr. won the high school contest, the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest, and Margaret M. Nasry won the middle school contest, called the Patriots Pen Essay Contest.

Daly took home a $500 scholarship check and second and third place finishers, Chiara Curnow and Ely Lindberg, took home $300 and $100...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:22