All kinds of art offered for gift-giving

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook School of the Arts will add to local festivities with its first major holiday art sale Saturday, Dec. 7. All together the sale will present work by more than 25 artists who teach or study at the school. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 310 Alvarado St. east of Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook.

In addition to ceramics, featured media will for the first time include glass, jewelry, baskets, painting and digital art. This event encompasses the school’s larger purpose of giving more residents a chance to make art of their own.

