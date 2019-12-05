Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

All kinds of art offered for gift-giving

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 1:51am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook School of the Arts will add to local festivities with its first major holiday art sale Saturday, Dec. 7. All together the sale will present work by more than 25 artists who teach or study at the school. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 310 Alvarado St. east of Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook.

In addition to ceramics, featured media will for the first time include glass, jewelry, baskets, painting and digital art. This event encompasses the school’s larger purpose of giving more residents a chance to make art of their own.

Last year the school t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019