Fallbrook Library offers holiday events for all ages

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 1:45am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in December including its annual Winterfest, holiday concerts and many teen and tween events.

Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, at 4 p.m. – Teen Time: Teens ages 12 to 17 are invited to enjoy fun holiday activities. Create string art, Dec. 3; make pine cone wood art, Dec. 10 and create Orbeez ornaments, Dec. 17.

Friday, Dec. 6, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. – Palomar Health will be doing free flu vaccinations. Get a flu shot and keep the virus away.

Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, at 3 p.m. – December Tween Takeover: Have fun making holiday...