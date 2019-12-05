Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Local dancers to appear in Nutcracker Ballet

 
Last updated 12/7/2019 at 2:25pm

Carmen Willard photos

Anna Alcorn is one of the local dancers appearing in North County Academy of Dance's Dec. 7-8 production of "The Nutcracker Ballet."

FALLBROOK – Anna Alcorn and her daughter, Hazel, 7, are among other local dancers appearing in this year's production of "The Nutcracker Ballet."

North County Academy of Dance will present the holiday classic at the Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at http://www.northcountyacademyofdance.com or by calling (760) 703-4958.

Submitted by Carmen Willard.

Hazel Alcorn, 7, is performing along with her mother and other local dancers in "The Nutcracker Ballet" at Fallbrook High School.

 
