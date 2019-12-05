Local dancers to appear in Nutcracker Ballet

Anna Alcorn is one of the local dancers appearing in North County Academy of Dance's Dec. 7-8 production of "The Nutcracker Ballet."

FALLBROOK – Anna Alcorn and her daughter, Hazel, 7, are among other local dancers appearing in this year's production of "The Nutcracker Ballet."

North County Academy of Dance will present the holiday classic at the Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at http://www.northcountyacademyofdance.com or by calling (760) 703-4958.

Submitted by Carmen Willard.