Local dancers to appear in Nutcracker Ballet
Last updated 12/7/2019 at 2:25pm
FALLBROOK – Anna Alcorn and her daughter, Hazel, 7, are among other local dancers appearing in this year's production of "The Nutcracker Ballet."
North County Academy of Dance will present the holiday classic at the Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are available online at http://www.northcountyacademyofdance.com or by calling (760) 703-4958.
Submitted by Carmen Willard.
Reader Comments
(0)