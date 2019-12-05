Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez 

Finding shelter from the coming rain

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:38am

County of San Diego

Communications Office

People experiencing homelessness in the county’s unincorporated areas during the coming rain storms can find shelter thanks to the county’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency’s Housing and Community Development Services monitors the weather and activates the program on days the weather calls for it.

When rain is expected for two or more days or reaches two or more inches within a 24-hour period or may lead to flash flooding the program is activated. HHSA evaluates weather in seven zones in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:13