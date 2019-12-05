Finding shelter from the coming rain

County of San Diego

Communications Office

People experiencing homelessness in the county’s unincorporated areas during the coming rain storms can find shelter thanks to the county’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency’s Housing and Community Development Services monitors the weather and activates the program on days the weather calls for it.

When rain is expected for two or more days or reaches two or more inches within a 24-hour period or may lead to flash flooding the program is activated. HHSA evaluates weather in seven zones in...