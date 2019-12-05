Low back pain and the connection to the opioid epidemic
Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:43am
Dr. John Chang
UnitedHealthcare of California
For the scores of Californians with low back pain, the condition can range from a minor nuisance to a major disability. For some, it may even lead to opioid use and abuse. In fact, opioids are prescribed for 9% of people with new-onset low back pain, ranking it the most common reason for an opioid prescription.
Nearly 70% of people experience low back pain at least once in their lifetime, and about one-quarter of adults in the United States report experiencing the condition in the past three months. The causes vary, including previous injury,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)