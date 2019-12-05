Need for blood doesn't stop for holidays – donors needed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.

Fallbrook residents can donate blood Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Road.

How blood donation impacts lives

On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schie...