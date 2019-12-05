Opening communications with an aging parent

Special to Village News

Many families are facing the important issue of having one or more aging parents reaching the point where they can no longer care for themselves as they once did. Understanding and accepting that point in life is difficult for most people regardless of their age.

It’s not easy to admit that one’s physical abilities have deteriorated with age and that many of the seemingly simple activities of daily life are slipping past one’s capabilities. It is a time when family members usually have to step in, but even beginning to discuss such issues can be difficult an...