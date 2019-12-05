SDG&E receives recognition for wildfire safety innovations and outstanding electric reliability

SAN DIEGO – Every day, 3.6 million people in San Diego and southern Orange counties depend on San Diego Gas and Electric to power their homes and businesses. In recognition of SDG&E’s performance in delivering clean, safe and reliable energy to its customers, PA Consulting has honored the company with the inaugural national Community Safety Award for wildfire safety innovations and a regional ReliabilityOne Award for being the best in the West.

“Our 4,200 employees take a tremendous amount of pride in delivering best-in-class service to the customers and communities that we are privi...