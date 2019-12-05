Thinking About Health: Beware of health insurance scams, especially when shopping online

Community Health News Service

If you’re buying health insurance on your own this year, the marketplace is more complicated – and dangerous – than ever. Dangerous? How can that be? I’m talking about health insurance, not some sketchy internet site.

But the reality is that the scam artists are out in full force, and anyone buying a policy by shopping online had better watch out. There’s a high likelihood you could buy something that won’t provide much coverage, but will shortchange you mightily when you get sick.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, who is the ranking mino...