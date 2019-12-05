Trump campaign to stop giving credentials to Bloomberg News

David Bauder

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump's campaign said Monday, Dec. 2, it will no longer give credentials to Bloomberg News reporters to cover campaign events because of coverage "biases," an accusation that the news organization rejected.

The decision comes a week after the news service's founder, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

In response, Bloomberg News said it would cover but not investigate its boss, the former New York City mayor and his Democratic rivals. But Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Mickleth...