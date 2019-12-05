US weekly jobless claims drop sharply; GDP growth higher than previously reported

Jack Phillips

The Epoch Times

The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits fell sharply in the week before Thanksgiving, according to statistics provided by the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter at a higher pace than was initially reported by the Commerce Department.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ending Nov. 23, the agency said Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The report was published a day early because of the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 28....