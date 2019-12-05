Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

1 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-15

 
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 4:27pm

A woman died after the vehicle she was riding in slammed into the back of an ambulance that was already at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook amid stormy weather Thanksgiving morning.

Dispatchers first received word at 10:10 a.m. of a southbound Ford Mustang that had spun out into the center divide on the rain-slicked freeway just south of Mission Road, according to information from North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi and the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 minutes later, the driver and passengers of the Mustang were being evaluated in the back of...



