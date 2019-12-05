A baby changes everything

LifePointe Church

The news on everyone’s mind 210 years ago was Napoleon and the French army sweeping across Europe. It was 1809, and the fall of the mighty Austrian Empire was imminent.

Nobody seemed to care about the babies being born that year. But they should have taken notice as William Gladstone in Liverpool, Alfred Lord Tennyson in Lincolnshire, Oliver Wendell Holmes in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Edgar Allen Poe in Boston, as well as Charles Darwin in England were born that year.

Another baby born was born that year in a rugged log cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky. The cabin was...