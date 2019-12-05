Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Dr. Rick Koole 

A baby changes everything

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:52am



LifePointe Church

The news on everyone’s mind 210 years ago was Napoleon and the French army sweeping across Europe. It was 1809, and the fall of the mighty Austrian Empire was imminent.

Nobody seemed to care about the babies being born that year. But they should have taken notice as William Gladstone in Liverpool, Alfred Lord Tennyson in Lincolnshire, Oliver Wendell Holmes in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Edgar Allen Poe in Boston, as well as Charles Darwin in England were born that year.

Another baby born was born that year in a rugged log cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky. The cabin was...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019