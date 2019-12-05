Big push to count every newborn and young child in 2020 census

America Counts Staff

Special to Village News

Counting every person in the United States in a census every 10 years is a challenge. But counting every infant and toddler in the country may be one of the most challenging parts of the job.

Parents and adults with young children often don’t realize they need to include all children who live with them fulltime or at least most of the time.

In the 2010 census, nearly 1 million children or 4.6% of children under the age of 5 were not counted, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In fact, children under age 5 are one of the largest groups of und...