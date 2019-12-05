CHP revamps registration violators program

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol announced a new CHP Registration Enforcement and Guidance program to reduce out-of-state registration violators. The CHP Registration Enforcement and Guidance program replaces the Californians Help Eliminate All The Evasive Registration Scofflaws program.

Since the program’s inception in 2004, the CHP has recovered approximately $26 million in registration fees. In 2018, the CHP surpassed $3.2 million in recovered fees from residents avoiding California registration.

“California loses millions of dollars in revenue every year from vehicles...