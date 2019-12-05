Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Christmas in the Village

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:46am



FALLBROOK – One of the many fun-filled events being offered for the holidays is Santa’s Workshop in the Village. The event, which began Saturday, Nov. 30, will have specific dates through Saturday, Dec. 21. Santa will be in town, inside Jackson Square on Main Avenue in Fallbrook for all the children with plenty of time for photos.

Breakfast will be offered in a fully decorated Christmas setting Saturday, Dec. 14, for $5 per person, which will include waffles and hot cocoa, from 7:15-9 a.m. and 9:15-10:30 a.m. Seating is limited to 20 for each time frame, and reservations are required....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:13