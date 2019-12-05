Christmas in the Village

FALLBROOK – One of the many fun-filled events being offered for the holidays is Santa’s Workshop in the Village. The event, which began Saturday, Nov. 30, will have specific dates through Saturday, Dec. 21. Santa will be in town, inside Jackson Square on Main Avenue in Fallbrook for all the children with plenty of time for photos.

Breakfast will be offered in a fully decorated Christmas setting Saturday, Dec. 14, for $5 per person, which will include waffles and hot cocoa, from 7:15-9 a.m. and 9:15-10:30 a.m. Seating is limited to 20 for each time frame, and reservations are required....