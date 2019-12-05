County Board Approves Four Satellite Voting Locations

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors approved funding for four satellite voting locations for the March 2020 Primary Election during a special board meeting Monday, Nov. 18.

Traditional polling places will remain in place, but the satellite voting locations will act as offshoots of the Registrar’s office. They will open three days before Election Day and be staffed by Registrar employees.

The move came after the recent passage of state Senate Bill 72, which requires the Registrar to allow conditional voter registration at every polling place starting...