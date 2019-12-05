County receives grant for scooter, bicycle and pedestrian safety

San Diego County Communications Office -

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency, Integrative Services Division received a $75,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund a yearlong program aimed at improving the safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders.

The grant is ongoing until Sept. 30, 2020, and funds a variety of educational programs for youth and adults to learn best safety practices when walking or riding a bike or a scooter.

Grant funding will be used to conduct bicycle training classes and educational workshops for youth and older a...