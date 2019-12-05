County receives grant for scooter, bicycle and pedestrian safety
Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:48am
San Diego County Communications Office -
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency, Integrative Services Division received a $75,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund a yearlong program aimed at improving the safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders.
The grant is ongoing until Sept. 30, 2020, and funds a variety of educational programs for youth and adults to learn best safety practices when walking or riding a bike or a scooter.
Grant funding will be used to conduct bicycle training classes and educational workshops for youth and older a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)