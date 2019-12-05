CWA weighted vote entitlement drops for Rainbow, FPUD, Camp Pendleton

The Nov. 21 San Diego County Water Authority board meeting included approving the weighted vote allocation for SDCWA member agencies during the 2020 calendar year, and the 2020 share of the CWA weighted vote for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will be less than those agencies’ 2019 entitlements.

The weighted votes for 2020 also include a change in the increment from 1/100 of a percent to 1/1000th of a percent. Rainbow’s share will decline from 3.99% in 2019 to 3.975% for 2020 board meetings. The FPUD...