Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CWA weighted vote entitlement drops for Rainbow, FPUD, Camp Pendleton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/5/2019 at 5:52pm



The Nov. 21 San Diego County Water Authority board meeting included approving the weighted vote allocation for SDCWA member agencies during the 2020 calendar year, and the 2020 share of the CWA weighted vote for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will be less than those agencies’ 2019 entitlements.

The weighted votes for 2020 also include a change in the increment from 1/100 of a percent to 1/1000th of a percent. Rainbow’s share will decline from 3.99% in 2019 to 3.975% for 2020 board meetings. The FPUD...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019