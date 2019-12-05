Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Health district may sell urgent care to current operator

 
Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:24am



The Fallbrook Regional Health District last month made a move that could result in the sale of the district-owned MedPlus Urgent Care to its current operator.

According to FRHD Executive Director Rachel Mason, the doctor who runs the clinic, Dr. Graydon Skeoch, has expressed interest in making a “long-term commitment at the location” and purchasing the property.

At its Nov. 13 meeting, the health district’s board took the first step in potentially opening up the urgent care property at 617 E. Alvarado St. for sale by declaring it to be “surplus land” – meaning that it’s no lon...



