Pedestrian struck, killed on South Mission Road
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:55pm
Jacob Sisneros
City News Service
Special to Village News
An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian on a Fallbrook street, authorities said.
The collision was reported shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on South Mission Road, just north of Rocky Crest Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.
The victim, a man in his 70s, was crossing South Mission Road in front of the Rodeway Inn when a full-sized SUV struck him, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Paramedics took the injured man to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Bettenco...
Reader Comments
(0)