Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pedestrian struck, killed on South Mission Road

 
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:55pm



Jacob Sisneros

City News Service

Special to Village News

An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian on a Fallbrook street, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on South Mission Road, just north of Rocky Crest Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was crossing South Mission Road in front of the Rodeway Inn when a full-sized SUV struck him, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Paramedics took the injured man to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Bettenco...



