Pros and cons to early retirement

FALLBROOK – A lifetime of working compels many people to look forward to their retirement. Some people even work to retire early. But what are the advantages of early retirement beyond starting a life of leisure? And are there any detriments to this plan?

A 2014 survey by the financial services provider TIAA-CREF found that 37% of Americans plan to retire before age 65. However, many of them will not have control over the matter. Those who do may want to consider the pros and cons of early retirement.

Advantages

Many people seek early retirement so that they can live a life free of the co...